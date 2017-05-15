Camera captures shooting of bicyclist while riding near the Lakefront

NEW ORLEANS – One man is in the hospital after he was shot by while biking with friends near the Lakefront.

Christopher Weiss said he was riding with the Semi-Touch Cycling Club when he was shot in the back and was taken to the hospital when the bullet became lodged in his abdomen.

The group was near the intersection of Bullard and Wales when the gun pierced his skin.

“The bullet is still in my back,” Weiss said from his hospital bed. “It came really close to hitting my spine, which would have been a very different story.”

Initally, NOPD reported the shot came from a BB or pellet. However, upon further investigation, detectives confirmed that Weiss did in fact suffer a gunshot wound to the back.

The cycling club said this is not the first time the group has been shot at while riding around New Orleans.

At first, Weiss said he thought he had been shot with a paintball, like several other members of the riding club have over the past few months. This time, the shooting was caught on camera.

“I reached back expecting to feel my hand come away with paint and then there was no paint,” Weiss said. “Then what went through my head was ‘OK, I’ve been shot, but it was something worse than a paintball.”

The shooting was captured on camera by Reid Case, who was riding right behind Weiss at the time.

“This is the second time that I’ve ridden with the camera, and it happened again,” Case said.

Case began riding with a camera on his bike after he was shot with paint balls while riding his bike along the lakefront.

“Some other friends had the same thing happen to them,” Case explained. “So it kind of inspired me to by this to have a recording, maybe get a license plate for incidents like this."

No arrests have been made yet, and Weiss said he worries how far these acts of violence will escalate.

"What's the end game, where does this stop?” Weiss asked. “Do people all of a sudden start popping out with shot guns?"

