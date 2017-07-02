Carjacker steals car with toddler still inside, police say

NEW ORLEANS – A carjacker in New Orleans East took off Saturday night with a woman’s 2-year-old toddler still in the car, according to a report by police.

The carjacking happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Dorothea Street.

Police said an armed man came up to the 21-year-old victim and told her to get out of her car. The woman grabbed one of her children, a 3-week-old infant, before the armed man pulled off with the toddler still in the vehicle, police said.

The man drove a couple of blocks and took the child out of the car before getting back in and driving off, police said.

Officials said the condition of the toddler was not immediately available, and no injuries were specified.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

