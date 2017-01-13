Chase of 16-year-olds in SUV leads officers to stolen police vehicle, other cars

NEW ORLEANS – Two 16-year-olds in a stolen vehicle led police on a high-speed chase that ended in their arrests and the discovery of seven stolen vehicles, two of which belonged to an NOPD officer.



The chase, arrest and recovery occurred on Thursday just before 4 p.m.



Police on patrol saw a white Lincoln MKX occupied by the teens and that matched the description of a vehicle stolen on Dec. 22 in the 5600 block of Bentley Drive.



Officers approached the SUV and the SUV sped off at a high rate of speed. Officers lost sight of the vehicle but eventually found it parked near Warfield and Chantilly Drive. Both teen suspects – Kenneth Lewis and Dashawn Lowery – were located and apprehended on foot in the 7000 block of Warfield.



A third suspect remains at large.



The ongoing investigation led the officers to the recovery of seven stolen vehicles that were parked at the Chateau Lane Apartment complex in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. The recovered vehicles included a personal vehicle and the unmarked service car of an NOPD officer that had been reported stolen in the 7500 block of Wave Drive on January 12.



The officer’s weapon, which was reported to have been in the police vehicle, was not recovered.



Both suspects were booked into Central Lockup on charges of possession of stolen property. Lowery wsa also booked with resisting an officer. Anyone with information regarding this incident or regarding the suspect still at large is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

