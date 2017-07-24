Chief calling on witnesses to come forward after NOPD officer wounded in shooting

Police investigate the shooting of an NOPD officer Monday, July 24, 2017, at Camp and Jefferson streets. (Photo: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- A veteran NOPD officers was shot while working a private security detail early Monday morning.

Chris Abbot is the first NOPD officer to be shot this year and police are canvassing the neighborhood and looking for any video of the scene to solve the crime.

It was around 3:30 a.m. when Chief Michael Harrison, flanked by several other concerned members of the police force, gathered the press at an Uptown crime scene. He explained that one of his veteran officers, Abbot, was shot around 1:15 a.m.

"It is a neighborhood watch off duty private detail and so that round went through that door and struck him in the leg and so when I met with him he was in good condition," said NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison.

Abbott was released from University Medical Center before midday. Police say he was patrolling in uniform, in an unmarked car, when a dark colored SUV came up behind him. Officer Abbot pulled over around Camp Street and Jefferson Avenue. The car then sped past him, firing multiple times.

"Through the investigative process at this time, we believe that the officer did not fire, but of course that is under investigation. We're working to investigate what happened out here tonight," Harrison said.

Details are very limited. They say it appeared to be a "very young African-American male" driving, but police aren't sure if there was more than one person in the dark-colored SUV. The vehicle may have had one very distinct detail though.

"We believe the back windshield may have been either shattered, or knocked out, or removed in some capacity," Harrison said.

At this time police, believe Officer Abbot was not in pursuit of the SUV, nor did he return fire. And as the investigation continues, they are calling for anyone to fill in any piece of the puzzle no matter how small.

"Should anybody know anything about that vehicle, occupants of that vehicle or anything about this shooting, we urge you right away to please call," Harrison said.

Normally the Crimestoppers reward is $3,500, but since it involves an officer the reward is now $10,000.

So if you have any information on this shooting call Crimestoppers at 822-1111, all callers can remain anonymous.

