Chief Harrison on shooting in front of Karr High

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inmate killed in prison in apparent dispute
-
New theory regarding mysterious 'booms'
-
Delgado fires Julie Lea as college police chief
-
Miles Brennan's roller coaster recruitment
-
Two double shootings in Houma Wednesday morning
-
Can you hear me? phone scam
-
Verify: How does Obama's 2011 immigration reform differ from Trump's ban?
-
How does an executive order work?
-
Self-driving shuttle takes demo ride in New Orleans
-
W-15 canal improvement plan announced
More Stories
-
Two dead after shooting outside high school basketball gameJan 31, 2017, 9:11 p.m.
-
Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme CourtJan 31, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
-
JPSO: Woman shot after reported road rage incidentJan 31, 2017, 10:39 p.m.