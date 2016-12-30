Christmas day dispute leads to shooting 4 days later in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. -- A feud that started on Christmas day led to a shooting four days later according to the Hammond Police Department.

According to Police Chief James Stewart, 27-year-old Damarkius Jackson was inside his car in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. when he was confronted by Martin Baker. Police say Baker, 24, approached Jackson's car and pulled out his gun.

The two started fighting and baker struck Jackson with his handgun. According to police, Jackson then pulled out his own gun and shot Baker, striking him multiple times. Police said Jackson then helped Baker into his car and drove him to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Police say the two men were in an ongoing dispute that started on Christmas day.

Detectives are still collecting evidence and interviewing witness to piece together the events that led to this shooting. Police say both guns used in the shooting were stolen and both men will be charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Any witnesses are encouraged to call Detective Chase Zaffuto at 985-277-5740.

(© 2016 WWL)