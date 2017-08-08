WWL
Clothes in man's home lead to arrest in Mandeville home invasion, rape

Suspect taken into custody late Monday

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 10:21 AM. CDT August 08, 2017

MANDEVILLE -- Clothes detectives found in the home of a Lacombe man led them to identify and arrest him as the suspect in a Mandeville home invasion and rape, police said.

Ronald Douglas Moore Jr., 25, was booked with first-degree rape, aggravated burglary and attempted first-degree murder. Police said Moore was on probation for a prior burglary and drug arrest when he allegedly raped the 53-year-old woman Saturday night.

Mandeville police announced late Monday they took Moore into custody at his home. Bond was not immediately set.

Police Chief Gerald Sticker on Tuesday said investigators who executed a search warrant at Bond’s home found evidence that included the clothes they believe he wore when he allegedly attacked the woman.

By Monday afternoon, police had released surveillance images -- shared more than 100,000 times -- of the then-unidentified man they believed committed the rape. A short time later, Sticker said, tips led police to Moore’s home.


“This case is still under investigation as we attempt to fit the rest of the pieces to this puzzle into place,” Sticker said.

