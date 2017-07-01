Copper thief caused massive power outage in N.O., police say

NEW ORLEANS – Police are searching for a man they say stole a large amount of copper wire from an Entergy substation on Julia Street earlier this week, causing a massive power outage across the city.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the unknown man was seen multiple times on security video trespassing and tampering with stolen wire at the location at 1800 Julia St. between June 20-29, between 3 a.m. and 6a.m.

Investigators say the man stole about 50 pounds of coper-weld wire, causing Thursday's power outages.

Police described the suspect as a black male, thin build weighing approximately 20-35 with a beard or unshaven face.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact NOPD 1st District detectives at (504) 658-6010.

