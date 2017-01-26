Coroner releases findings on man shot by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS -- The identity of a man shot and killed by a New Orleans police officer Tuesday was released by the Orleans Parish Coroner, along with the official cause of death.

Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse said Arties Manning, a 26-year-old man, was shot multiple times. Manning was shot by the officer around 5 p.m. in the 10000 block of Curran Blvd at the Carriage House Apartments in New Orleans East.

"The decedent suffered a total of three gunshot wounds to his shoulder, his side, and his back, perforating multiple organs, including the lung, spleen, and liver. There were no other findings of trauma. Three projectiles were recovered and will be forwarded to the NOPD for potential ballistic testing," said Rouse.

Plain clothes officers were conducting a surveillance at the complex when two suspects ran. A statement from the NOPD said an eyewitness said one suspect raised a weapon at a officer, who then shot Manning.

Manning was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was arrested at the scene.

"Mr. Manning's death is appropriately medically classified as a homicide. Homicide in the medical sense does not imply wrongdoing, criminal intent, or legal blame. Murder, manslaughter, justifiable homicide, or self-defense are all legal terms decided by legal authorities."

Present at the autopsy were representatives from the Independent Police Monitor's office, Federal Consent Decree Monitor, the Public Integrity Bureau of the New Orleans Police Department, along with the chief pathologist, chief investigator of the coroner's office and Dr. Rouse.

