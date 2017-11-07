Crack cocaine, pills seized in MacArthur Blvd. search

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say two people face drug distribution charges after they were arrested on MacArthur Boulevard in New Orleans Monday.

According to New Orleans Police, Courtney Clemons and Shautera Henderson were arrested after detectives served a search warrant in the 4500 block of MacArthur Blvd.

“During the search, detectives found 12 pieces of crack cocaine, 12 Xanax pills and $100 in US currency,” the NOPD said.

Fourth District detectives Lynea Sanders and Lester Arnaud served the search warrant.

© 2017 WWL-TV