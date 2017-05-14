Cyclist shot with pellet gun while riding near Lakefront

NEW ORLEANS – A local cyclist is in the hospital with a pellet lodged in his abdomen after someone opened fire with an air rifle on his group of bike riders.

This isn’t the first time the Semi-Tough Cycling Club has been shot at while riding around New Orleans. Previously, people have fired paint balls at the cyclists, but with the addition of pellet guns, an already dangerous situation is getting worse.

This time, the shooting was caught on camera. Christopher Weiss was shot in the back while riding with the Semi-Touch Cycling Club along the lakefront.

“The bullet is still in my back,” Weiss told us from his hospital bed. “It came really close to hitting my spine, which would have been a very different story.”

The group was at the corner of Bullard and Wales when the pellet pierced his skin. At first, Weiss said he thought he’d been shot with a paintball, like several other members of the riding club have over the past few months.

“I reached back expecting to feel my hand come away with paint and then there was no paint,” Weiss said. “Then what went through my head was ‘OK, I’ve been shot, but it was something worse than a paintball.”

The shooting was captured on camera by Reid Case, who was riding right behind Weiss at the time.

“This is the second time that I’ve ridden with the camera and it happened again,” Case said.

Case began riding with a camera on his bike after he was shot with paint balls while riding his bike along the lakefront.

“Some other friends had the same thing happen to them,” Case explained. “So it kind of inspired me to by this to have a recording, maybe get a license plate for incidents like this."

No arrests have been made yet, and Weiss worries how far these acts of violence will escalate.

"What's the end game, where does this stop?” Weiss asked. “Do people all of a sudden start popping out with shot guns?"

