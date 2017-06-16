Deputies looking for man accused of trying to kidnap two people

METAIRIE – Authorities are looking for a man they said tried to kidnap two females.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Joseph Picard approached a group of kids Thursday at Mike Miley Playground and offered them $100 to do work for them. The children refused and called deputies, who questioned Picard and later released him.

Around 8:15 p.m., deputies responded to an attempted kidnapping in the 2200 block of Judith Drive. A 15-year-old girl said a man matching Picard’s description grabbed her by the arm, yelling at her to get in a gray or silver truck.

Within a half-hour, detectives found out about another attempted kidnapping near Jade Street and Buras Drive. A 28-year-old woman told officers a man grabbed her from behind and put what she thought to be a knife to her neck.

She then said she fell to the ground and began screaming and fighting the man before breaking away. The woman added after 10 minutes later, she saw the same man in a gray or silver truck circling near her home.

Both victims identified Picard as the suspect.

Picard drives a silver BMW X3 SUV with Louisiana license plate YPZ945. He is described as 5’9” tall and about 150 pounds.

Investigators said they believe these incidents are related. They have tried to reach Picard numerous times but have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on Picard or his truck is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

