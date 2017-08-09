Deputies seeking to identify Ponchatoula burglary suspect

(Photo: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, WWL)

PONCHATOULA, LA. - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are seeking the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for a home burglary.

According to TPSO detectives, the crime happened on South Hoover Road in Ponchatoula in the early morning hours of August 5. No additional details about the incident were released.

Investigators released two photos of the suspect Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 800-554-5245.





