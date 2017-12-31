1 deputy killed, four others shot by suspect in DougCo

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - One deputy is dead and four others were shot after an early morning domestic disturbance at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect responsible has been shot and is believed to be dead and no longer a threat, the agency tweeted.

Two civilians were also shot by the suspect, who has not been named. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Just after 5 a.m., deputies responded to the incident at the Copper Canyon apartment complex. During the investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured, the agency reported.

This complex is on County Line Road, between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard.

A procession for the fallen officer will take place from Littleton Hospital. Drivers should expect heavy law enforcement presence and traffic congestion on Broadway, C470 and southbound Interstate 25.

According to Linda Watson, a spokesperson for Sky Ridge Medical Center, the hospital received three patients involved in the incident who are all in non-critical condition. She did not specify whether these were law enforcement officers or civilians.

Alyssa Parker with Littleton Adventist Hospital confirmed it has taken in four patients in connection with Sunday's incident. Parker could not comment on the conditions of these patients.

The scene is active and people are advised to avoid the area. Anyone who lives in the area is urged to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

An emergency shelter has been set up at Highlands Ranch Recreation Center at Eastridge at 9568 S University Blvd. Anyone who has been displaced from their homes because of this incident is encouraged to head there.

C-470 is closed from Quebec Street to University Boulevard and County Line Road is closed from Colorado Blvd. to University Blvd for the investigation.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol are all on accident alert because of this incident.

During an accident alert, drivers involved in wrecks are asked not to call law enforcement unless a driver is impaired, it's a hit and run, someone is injured or dead or if damaged vehicles are blocking the road.

