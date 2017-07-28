Bullet-proof vest saves deputy, shooter still at-large

(Photo: (Photo: John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald)

Coast authorities are searching for a man who shot a Harrison County deputy on Friday afternoon, the Sun Herald reported.

He is described as a white man in his 40s with gray hair, a strong build and a mustache, between 6’3 and 6’5 and 250 to 300 pounds. He was wearing dark jeans and gray garden gloves, driving a 1990s model, box-like white truck, possibly with wires hanging off the side.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the deputy, who has not been identified, was stopped on the side of a dirt road off East Jordan Road, which runs parallel to Mississippi 605. He working on paperwork in the shade when a white truck pulled up near him at about 11:30 a.m.

The driver got out of his truck, Peterson said, and the deputy exited his patrol car. At some point after that, the deputy was shot in the chest and the man drove away. The bullet did not penetrate the protective vest, Peterson said, and it left a six-inch bruise on the upper right area of the chest.

The deputy hit is alert button on his uniform to alert dispatch that he was down. Multiple agencies responded to the officer down call.

“He did everything he was supposed to do,” Peterson said.

The deputy was taken to USA Medical Center in Mobile to ensure he had no internal injuries.

Harrison County blocked off part of Mississippi 605 to allow the ambulance to land. As of 1:30 p.m., Mississippi 605 northbound was still closed.

Crime scene tape is stretched across a dirt road that runs south off of East Jordan Road.

Units that were surrounding the area where the helicopter landed left the scene after the helicopter took off.

Gulfport Police Department is assisting in the search, along with Biloxi Crime Scene Unit, MBI and other agencies. Biloxi is leading the investigation.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved