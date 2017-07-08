Dog scares off would-be robber, police say

NEW ORLEANS – A would-be robber left empty-handed Friday night when a victim’s dog helped scare him off.

Police said shortly before 9 p.m., two women were getting out of their cars in the 2900 block of Grand Route Saint John when a man approached them with a semi-automatic handgun demanding money.

One of the victims, a 63-year-old woman, managed to pen the back door of the vehicle, letting her dog out. The woman reportedly gave the dog an attack command, and the robber ran off.

© 2017 WWL-TV