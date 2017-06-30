Driver, passenger in Chef Highway crash had warrants for arrest, police say

NEW ORLEANS – Authorities released new details about the high-speed chase that ended in a crash on Chef Menteur Highway, leaving three people dead Wednesday afternoon.

Brandon Harold, 25, and 2-year-old Ivory Washington died after they were thrown from a white Honda Accord that fled Louisiana State Police.

The driver of the vehicle, Kenneth Davis – Ivory's father - survived the crash but died shortly after when he shot himself in the head.

New Orleans police confirmed Friday the vehicle was stolen from the NOPD's 3rd District earlier this year. Inside the vehicle, investigators say they recovered two stolen handguns, two laptops and two wallets that were stolen in separate car burglaries.

Police said the recovered property was stolen from five of eight NOPD districts.

The NOPD said Harold and Davis had a criminal history and active warrants for their arrest.

The investigation into the incident is still in its early stages, police said.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Melissa Matey said the vehicle’s windows were tinted so dark that pursuing troopers could not tell how many people were inside the car.

© 2017 WWL-TV