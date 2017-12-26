Man killed in overnight shooting in Central City

NEW ORLEANS - UPDATE: New Orleans Police said Tuesday morning that the victim was a 76-year-old man. Police have corrected the victim's age to 41-years-old. The story has been updated.

Police say an man has died after a shooting in Central City of New Orleans overnight.

According to the New Orleans Police, the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of First Street. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a home.

The NOPD said that the man died at the scene.

“Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the persons responsible in this incident, as well as a motive,” a statement from the NOPD said.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name at a later time.

“No further information is available at this time,” the NOPD said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact NOPD detective Barret Morton at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

