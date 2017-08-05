Elderly woman robbed Uptown at gunpoint tried to fight back against attacker, police say

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating an armed robbery Uptown Friday where a 79-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint and tried to fight back against her attacker.

Police said the robbery took place around 4:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Joseph Street.

An initial report said the woman was walking to her door when she saw a man she didn’t know walking towards her.

As the man got closer, he reportedly pointed a long gun at the woman and told her “give me your purse and don’t say anything.”

Police said a brief struggle happened, causing the woman to drop her purse. The man took off with her wallet, cell phone and makeup pouch, said police. He then jumped into a black, 2-door sports vehicle down Joseph Street toward Freret Street, according to a report from police.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

