Family: Man tried to help woman before deadly St. Charles Ave. attack

NEW ORLEANS - Wednesday would have been Arnold Jackson's 61st birthday. Instead of celebrating with him, Jackson's family is remembering a father and husband gone too soon.

"Somebody really took his life,” his daughter Kenyada Schnyder said.

Police say that person is 25-year-old Garrett Ward. According to his file, Ward punched Jackson multiple times outside the Red Zone in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue earlier this month. Jackson collapsed and Ward proceeded to kick and punch him while he was on the ground before fleeing to the upper level of a parking garage. Jackson's family says Ward was attacking a woman and Jackson stepped in to help her.

“I’m not surprised,” Schnyder said. “That’s him. That’s the type of person he was.”

According to police, Jackson suffered a broken jaw and severe bleeding to the brain. He died two weeks later in the hospital. On Jackson's birthday, the man accused of killing him turned himself in.



For the victim's family, its little relief.

“It won’t bring my dad back,” Schnyder said.



The family is focused on grieving their loss together. They'll remember the good times and they'll now celebrate a life that was filled with love and compassion.

“He was such a joyful person,” Schnyder said.

Ward was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second-degree murder.

