Family shaken after becoming the latest mass-shooting victims in N.O.

NEW ORLEANS -- Robert Johnson and his sister Racquel lost their Dad to cancer about two months ago. Thursday night, they almost lost the rest of their family.

Their mother, stepfather, brother, cousin, and a family friend and her 4-year-old son were shot in Gentilly.

"We really didn’t get over that all the way," Robert Johnson said. "It just started easing and then something like this happened. I just buried my daddy and it’s kind of tough."

"I don’t really have that stuff going on in my family, so it was kind of shocking, but we’re still living," Racquel Johnson added.

The shooting happened at Racquel’s home in the 3600 block of Franklin Avenue. The next day, bullet holes were visible on the house, and blood was still on the front porch.

Racquel had left just about five minutes before the shooting. When she heard about what happened, she turned around and went home.

She returned to chaos.

"When I came back, everybody was on stretchers and in ambulances and everybody got shot," Racquel said.

Her stepdad, Henry Randolph, was one of the victims.

"I was totally shocked. I couldn't believe it happened; it happened so fast. Nobody was expecting that," he said.

Randolph said the group was sitting on the front steps when someone started shooting. He doesn’t know where the shots came from or who did it.

He showed his injuries from the shooting, and so did another victim, who declined to give her name.

"I'm a little scared, still nervous, terrified. My main focus was trying to get my baby and make sure he was ok," she said.

The unidentifiable victim made sure her son was ok even after she was shot six times. A bullet grazed the forehead of her 4-year-old child. They were noticeably still shaken.

"I never pictured it was going to be us. We’re always watching other people, but this time it hit home," she said. "I didn’t see anything really I just heard a big 'boom' and then it was like fire and then we just ran."

New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison had a message Friday for criminals.

"You're not going to get away with this. We're going to find you, we’re going to pursue you relentlessly. We have a big jail over there and we have room for you and we’re going to bring you there as soon as we catch you," Harrison said.

Five of the victims were released from the hospital early Friday morning. Racquel and Robert’s brother, Anthony Johnson, remained in critical condition.

"I’m just really hoping my brother pulls through. Everything was starting to go good for him, he just got a job, we're just hoping he really recovers," Robert Johnson said. "It's sad I love New Orleans but the good comes with the bad."

"I thought I was going to die. I really did," Randolph said.

No suspects have been identified in this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

