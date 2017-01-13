Father searches desperately for missing son last seen in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA.- A father desperately looking for his missing son is now offering a $10,000 to anyone who can help locate him.

21-year-old Mark Bakotic II has not been seen or heard from in two weeks.

"He's a good kid," Bakotic's father Mark Bakotic Sr. said.

Since his son's disappearance Bakotic Sr. has been in the French Quarter and throughout the city handing out flyers with his son's picture.

"I"m having people tell me, yes. I saw him here. But it was a week, two weeks ago," Bakotic Sr. said.

It was Friday, December 30 when Bakotic II and his friends traveled to Republic NOLA for a concert.

"He did some stupid things, and walked away from his friends," Bakotic Sr. said.

Friends told Bakotic Sr. his son took a powerful drug that night called 2C-E, which is described as a designer hallucinogen with effects similar to LSD or Esctasy.

"At the time he left he was described as being incoherent, didn't recognize friends and wasn't even able to tell anyone simple things like his address," Bakotic said.

Sometime in the early morning hours on Saturday, December 31, Bakotic says his son left the club. His father, expecting him home for New Years said his son never showed.

On January 3, Bakotic Sr. began searching his son's credit card records and noticed several charges did not add up.

"Somewhere at approximately 2:30 am, someone started using his credit card and that continued until fraud protection kicked in at about 7:11 am and both of those credit cards were declined," Bakotic Sr. said.

According to our partners with the New Orleans Advocate, two women, 31-year-old Brittany Pinera and 34-year-old Karima Peters are being questioned for using his credit card at gas stations in the 9th Ward and Chalmette.

As police continue their investigation, the family searches tirelessly and desperately, clinging on to hope.

" I have no other choice. I have no other choice," Bakotic said.

(© 2017 WWL)