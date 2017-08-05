FBI names suspect in Kenner Chase bank robbery

NEW ORLEANS -- Investigators have released the name of a man they believe robbed a Chase bank in Kenner.

Authorities said they are looking for 24-year-old Dillon Arnez Davis. They believe he robbed the bank Wednesday after handing a teller a note demanding money.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Davis ran from a Laplace apartment Friday after finding out there was a warrant against him. Authorities believer Daivs has friends and family in Laplace and Destrehan and is likely still in the area.

Officials said Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Davis has a tattoo on his chest which reads “Only the strong survive,” “blessed” on his left arm, and “loyalty” on the right arm, as well as “Chandra” on his back.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Davis.

Anyone knowing about Davis or is whereabouts is asked to call Kenner Police at (504) 816-3000.

