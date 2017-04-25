Females increasingly becoming victims of homicide

NEW ORLEANS -- With two women being killed in the metro area in as many days, is the rate of female homicide victims increasing?

One local crime analyst said yes, and the rate that numbers have risen is alarming.

"This year is a little unusual in that 12 of the 60 identified (homicide) victims have been female," said WWL-TV's Crime Analyst Jeff Asher.

Asher said so far just looking at the first four months of this year there has been an increase in female victims.

"So that's what, 20 percent?,” explained Asher. “Usually we're closer to 10-15 percent. This would be the highest since 1988.”

In 1988, 20 percent of all murder victims were women. At this point, with the current rate, we're on par with that.

How do some of these women die? Police said some have been victims of domestic violence. According to the Bureau of Justice, 70 percent of those killed by their intimate partner were women. However, Asher said several of the deaths locally were not related to domestic issues.

"There have been extenuating circumstances in some of them, for example, the two trans women that were killed, that in previous years may have been considered men,” he said. “You got a baby girl, infant, that was killed. You got another woman killed in a home invasion."

Victims like Kayla Bienemy, a mother of five, was not the intended target in New Orleans East according to police. Authorities said another woman, Norma Perez, was just sitting on her couch when a bullet from outside pierced her family home.

"There's a lot of randomnesses in murder, so it's not inherently a long-term trend it may just be that we have a period of randomness where higher than expected percentage of murder victims have been female," Asher said.

However, if the rates continue, it would beat the record in 1988, and set a new one. Asher also points out, homicide rates so far this year have also jumped up 70 percent. Still, with all the data he said it's just too early to tell whether they will continue.

© 2017 WWL-TV