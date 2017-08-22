Gentilly man pleads guilty in shaking death of infant son

NEW ORLEANS -- A Gentilly man indicted on a murder charge following the 2016 death of his infant son pleaded guilty Tuesday to negligent homicide.

Justice Willard Brown Sr., 21, admitted responsibility for the death of his 2-month-old son on Feb. 28, 2016.

According to The New Orleans Advocate, a warrant stated Brown eventually admitted to shaking the 2-month-old, and that the child fell to the floor. “When the infant stopped crying, Mr. Brown Sr. placed the child back into the bed and left the residence,” said the warrant.

The child was later found in the house not breathing by a relative.

An Orleans Parish grand jury indicted Brown Back on February 9 on a charge of second-degree murder, which would have carried a mandatory life sentence.

