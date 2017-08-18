Gulfport PD: Teens wanted, accused of shooting 16-year-old

GULFPORT. MISS. - Police are looking for two teens they said shot another teenager Thursday evening.

Gulfport Police said they are looking for Briceston Fairley and John Heflin, both 18 years of age.

Around 7 p.m., police were called to the 12000 block of Prudie Circle, where they said they found a 16-year-old who had been shot. The teen was brought to an area hospital.

Police said they don't know what led up to the shooting at this point.

Heflin and Fairley should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on these teens is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

