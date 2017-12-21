Hit-and-run at Lakeside Mall leaves woman with fractured skull

METAIRIE -- Police are searching for the driver who struck a 61-year-old woman in the Lakeside Mall parking lot, fracturing her skull.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the woman was struck from behind in the parking garage closest to JC Penney around 1:36 p.m. The driver then fled the scene.

The victim is in the hospital in serious condition with a number of injuries, including a fractured skull.

Witnesses were able to capture the vehicles license plate as a it fled, according to JPSO. Now police are searching for a red 2008 Nissan Armada with license plate YRX913.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or the driver is asked to call JPSO's traffic division at 504-598-5880 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

