Homicide suspect in custody after standoff with NOPD in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS -- Police have a murder suspect in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Gentilly home on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers surrounded a home on Lavender Street near Franklin Avenue after the suspect, along with a group of other people, ran into the home. Police first reported the standoff around 4:20 p.m. after a report of a stolen car seen in the area.

One of the suspects barricaded himself in the home. According to NOPD, he was wanted for a murder that occurred in the summer at the Webber hotel in the 9300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The suspect was then taken into custody around 5 p.m.

Police are in the process of making sure no one else is inside the home.

Part of Franklin and Lavender was blocked off and is now back open.

