How To Avoid Being A Victim Of Car Theft

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a stolen car and the two men who took it. They say a woman stopped at a gas station in the 4700 block of Canal Street to refuel around 7, Tuesday night.

That's when the men approached her, jumped in her car and took off. The vehicle is described as a 2016 blue BMW i425 with Louisiana license plate number 319 AGT. Drivers that Eyewitness News spoke with at the Magnolia Discount on Carrollton Avenue, told us car theft in New Orleans is a real problem.

"It’s really bad," Kenny Mohamed said. "One of my cousins, his car got stolen and he had it parked just outside of a gas station and two hours later it was gone."

Drivers say you need to be aware of your surroundings.

"Just pay attention and make sure your car is locked up," Will Bassett said. "That’s all we can do."

"I just keep that door locked and lock this one when I get out of it," Steven Parker said. "That’s a bad thing they got when them cars. What you going to do."

More than a million vehicles are stolen each year in the U.S. That's one every 25 seconds. The automobile industry is taking notice.

Rick Flick is the president of the New Orleans based Banner Automotive Group. He says many of the newer vehicles now come with high tech anti-theft devices such as keyless start and keyless entry.

"They have a chip in the key itself that's programmed," Flick said. "In order to start the car, if the car does not have that chip inside the key, to start it, it will not start."

Verizon recently introduced a device called "HUM" that you can install in your car. Among other things HUM can help you locate your vehicle if its lost or stolen. It is similar to GM's Onstar service.

"We're doling everything thing from a manufacturer standpoint to try and make sure the cars are safe and secure," Flick said. "Off course that doesn't prevent car thefts that occur when people leave their keys in the car."

Here are some helpful hints to avoid car break-ins and thefts:

- Lock your doors.

- Close windows and sunroofs.

- Don't leave valuables in your vehicle.

- Don't leave documents in your car with personal information such as a social security number.

- Don't leave keys in your vehicle.

- Also, put away your garage door opener.

- You don't want a car theft to turn into a home invasion.

(© 2017 WWL)