'I don't know what's happening in Algiers'

Lawrence Williams Jr. (center) talks about the death of his son, Lawrence Williams, outside of Karr High School Tuesday night.

NEW ORLEANS - A second drive-by shooting has rocked a part of Algiers that isn't used to violent crime.



A little more than a week after a pizza delivery driver was shot and killed after making a delivery, two young men were killed in a hail of bullets outside of Karr High School as a basketball game was going on inside the school's gym.



Lawrence Williams, 18, was one of the victims of Tuesday night's shooting. His father said he had just gotten his driver's license and wanted to go to the game at his old school.



"That's all he wanted to do, and now he's not here," said Lawrence Williams Jr. about his son. "I'm talking about a good young man with his whole life before him."



Williams said his son was planning on going to college and possibly joining the Army Reserves.



"I waited for him to come inside this morning," he said haltingly, through tears. "That ain't happening no more."



The two shootings come in a suburban-like neighborhood of Algiers and has several neighbors concerned.



Roger Pfeiffer walks his dog Goldie around the neighborhood every day, but he has recently taken more precautions.



"I have my gun," he said. "It's open carry in Louisiana."



Chief Michael Harrison said police are working hard on both the pizza delivery fatal shooting and Tuesday's incident. He is asking anyone with information on either case to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

