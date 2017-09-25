Instagram, Backpage and a promise of sex land 3 in jail

Gerard Raphael (left), Cortland Patterson (center) and Kristen Faye Gisclair (Photo: Kenner Police)

KENNER - Three Kenner residents are in jail after they used dating sites like Backpage.com and Plenty of Fish.com and the social media site Instagram to entice men into meeting a woman for sex and then robbing him when he got to the non-existent location, according to police.

Kristen Faye Gisclair, 24; Raphael Gerard Brooks, 37; and Cortland Patterson, 37 were all charged with the crimes of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and simple burglary.



According to police, Gisclair set up accounts under the fictitious names "Jasmine" and "Nikki" on Backpage.com to contact and lure victims to the condominium complex in the 4100 block of Georgia Avenue, where the three shared a residence.



There were two incidents that police know about - those include one on Sept. 10 and one on Sept. 21.



In both instances, the victims set up either "dates" or "pay for sex" dates with Gisclair through one of the accounts. In both cases, the men were directed to addresses that did not exist, and while in the alleyway, were held up with a rifle by Brooks and Patterson.



Detectives tracked the activity to the residence of the three and they were taken into custody.



Detectives said that statements from those in custody indicated there were at least four such robberies, only two of which have been reported. Bond for all three has been set at $520,000.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser is asking for any victim to come forward, in addition, if anyone has any information regarding these robberies, or Kristen Faye Gisclair, Raphael Gerard Brooks, or Cortland Patterson, to call the Kenner Police Detective Nick Engler at (504) 712-2410 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

