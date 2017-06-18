JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
Two men are in jail Sunday after deputies say they committed multiple armed carjackings in Metairie overnight and led authorities on a high-speed chase, before a wreck that left one woman in critical condition.
WWLTV 5:35 PM. CDT June 18, 2017
