JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase

(Photo: Photo via Giovanni Incrivaglia)

METAIRIE -- Two men are in jail Sunday after deputies say they committed multiple armed carjackings in Metairie overnight and led authorities on a high-speed chase, before a wreck that left one woman in critical condition.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the first incident happened just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Lakeside Mall.

Officials said a man was with his wife and three children when two armed men told him to get out of the car. The man told deputies he was allowed to remove his kids from the vehicle before the armed men drove off with it.

Around 11:15 p.m., JPSO responded to an attempted carjacking incident near the corner of North Turnbull and West Napoleon Avenue. The victim told deputies two armed men approached him while he was stopped at the intersection. Believing he was about to get carjacked, the man sped away and called 911.

The third incident happened about a half-hour later. Officers said they were flagged down by two women in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3700 block of S. I-10 Service Road. The women told deputies they were getting out of a 2011 Ford Explorer when two armed men carjacked them.

Shortly after, officers spotted the Explorer speeding nearby on the service road towards Clearview Parkway. The SUV crashed into a Toyota Corolla at the corner of North Woodlawn Avenue and I-10 Service Road. Deputies said the SUV still didn't stop and hit a 2015 Nissan Frontier also.

The woman in the Toyota Corolla was pinned inside her vehicle after the wreck, and officials she had to be extracted with help from the fire department. She was brought to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The two suspects, 17-year-old Brennan Allen and 26-year-old Larry Washington were arrested as deputies said they tried to crawl out of the overturned SUV. Deputies said they also found a stolen revolver underneath the wrecked vehicle. They were brought to an area hospital with minor injuries, said JPSO.

Deputies said Washington, from New Orleans, initially told them his name was Derrick Jones. He has a prior criminal history that includes arrests for battery, drug possession and disturbing the peace, according to JPSO. Washington will be booked on two counts of armed robbery, resisting arrest and failure to identify himself correctly.

Allen, who deputies said lives in Harvey, will be booked with various charges including two counts of armed robbery, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen gun. JPSO said he has a prior criminal history and is currently on probation.

The man driving the Frontier and his passengers were injured in the wreck.

© 2017 WWL-TV