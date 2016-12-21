JPSO: Father who abducted 3-week old infant at gunpoint arrested

Cameron Davis (Photo: JPSO)

HARVEY, La. – A man is under arrest who authorities said abducted his infant son at gunpoint.

Cameron Davis, 24, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Bellemeade Boulevard, said JPSO officials.

Friday, Dec. 16, authorities said Davis took three-week-old Kingston Davis who was at home with his mother.

Davis came to visit when an argument started and he left home with the baby, officials said.

Davis returned to the home with the baby and a semi-automatic handgun and reportedly pointed it at the child's mother, threatening her before leaving with the baby again, according to JPSO.

The sheriff's office said the mother eventually was able to contact Davis, who reportedly said he should have killed the baby while the mother was pregnant, apparently referencing a previous domestic violence incident.

The child was found safe Sunday when JPSO said Kingston had been reunited with his mother through the assistance of family members.

Davis faces various charges, including domestic abuse, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

(© 2016 WWL)