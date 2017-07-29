JPSO: Four teens accused of armed robbery blocks from Lakeside Mall

METAIRE, LA. - Deputies in Jefferson Parish say four teenagers were arrested after reports of an armed robbery blocks from Lakeside Shopping Center late Friday night.

Sheriff Newell Norman said Davyn William, 17, and three 15-year-old juvenile suspects were arrested.

Normand said two men were “jumped” by four suspects, one armed with a handgun in the 3400 block of Severn Avenue. One of the victims

The two men were ordered to surrender their property before the four suspects fled into the nearby neighborhood.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old from Metaire, was transported to a local hospital for bruising to the face. The second victim, a 17-year-old from New Orleans, said he heard “heavy footsteps” behind them shortly before the attack.

“They turned to find a group of male subjects running towards them from a nearby parking lot,” Colonel John Fortunato said. “Once they had closed the gap, one of the males showed a black semiautomatic pistol with a silver or chrome slide and told the victims to ‘give me everything you got.’”

Investigators say the group then started punching and kicking the victims. One victim was struck in the face with the pistol.

Fortunato said deputies canvased the area and found the suspects who fled into the surrounding apartment complexes. Two 15-year-olds and William were apprehended.

The fourth teen surrendered to deputies after his father convinced him to turn himself in.

“At the time of this individual’s arrest, he was found to be in possession of property belonging to one of the robbery victims,” Fortunato said.

Deputies said that one of the juveniles said the group approached the two victims after leaving the mall. The teen said they knew one of the victims and started yelling at him which escalated into a fight. The teen claimed that he took the victim’s belongings when it fell to the ground after a fist fight.

Investigators say the teen changed his story and admitted to having a gun after deputies said they would review surveillance cameras at nearby stores. He also said that the gun belonged to the mother of one of the other 15-year-olds.

Another 15-year-old claimed that his friend removed his mother’s pistol from their home earlier that day, Fortunato said.

JPSO said William has prior arrests for illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, resisting an officer, criminal damage, simple burglary, theft of goods, multiple status offenses and constructive contempt. He refused to cooperate in the investigation, Fortunato said.

William was booked with two counts of armed robbery, resisting arrest and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

One juvenile was booked with two counts of armed robbery, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and juvenile in possession of a firearm. JPSO reports that he has prior arrests for two counts of simple battery.

The second juvenile was booked with two counts of armed robbery, resisting arrest and simple battery. He has prior arrests for possession of stolen property, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and status offenses.

The third juvenile was booked with two counts of armed robbery and resisting arrest. He has prior arrests for two counts of unauthorized use of a moveable, resisting arrest, multiple status offenses and traffic charges.

The three juveniles were transported to Rivard Correctional Center.

