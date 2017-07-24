JPSO: 18-year-old dead after shooting at Harvey apartment complex

HARVEY, LA. - Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating a murder in Harvey Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 4200 block of Lac Couture Drive in Harvey after reports of gunshots in the area. Investigators found an 18-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound in a parking lot of an apartment complex.

JPSO said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

JPSO does not have a motive or suspect in this shooting at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact JPSO's Homicide Section at 504-364-5300.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

