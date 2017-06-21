JPSO: Man found dead outside Marrero home after shooting

MARRERO -- Deputies are investigating a homicide in Marrero in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Buccola Street in Marrero.

Deputies said when they arrived they found a man who was shot multiple times. JPSO said he was found in the street in front of a home where 30-year-old Christopher Casby lives.

Casby was also shot but is expected to make it, officials said.

No motive or suspect has been released at this time.

Annyone with information about this shooting is asked to call JPSo at (504) 364-5300.

