JPSO: Man in critical condition after overnight Metairie shooting

METAIRIE -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 8600 block of Sheldon Street.

Deputies said when they received the call of a shooting, they went to the scene but could not find the victim. They later learned a 21-year-old man from Laplace was brought to an area hospital. Authorities said he was shot multiple times and is in critical but stable condition.

No suspect or motive has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

