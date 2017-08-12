JPSO: Man injured in Terrytown shooting

TERRYTOWN, La – A man was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Terrytown, officials say.

Authorities said the incident happened just before 10 a.m. at 2350 Park Place Drive.

Initial reports said the victim is suffering from life threatening injuries.

Deputies have not released the victim’s name or a motive in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

