JPSO: One man shot in Marrero

MARRERO, La. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in Marrero.

According to officials, it happened shortly after 3 p.m. at Ames Boulevard and the Westbank Expressway.

Authorities said one man was shot and is expected to live.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

