Jurors in trial of Joe McKnight's accused murderer head to crime lab to see car at center of case

A man who said he was attacked by Ronald Gasser more than a decade ago took the stand Wednesday morning as prosecutors sought to convince the jury that Gasser has a history as a hothead on the road.

Ramon Antonio Vargas and The New Orleans Advocate , WWLTV 9:41 AM. CST January 25, 2018

TERRYTOWN, LA. - The jury hearing the case against the accused murderer of former football pro Joe McKnight on Thursday morning went to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office crime lab in Harvey to see the car defendant Ronald Gasser was driving when the killing occurred. 

Gasser is being tried on a charge of second-degree murder in the Dec. 1, 2016, slaying of McKnight. Prosecutors say he fatally shot McKnight out of road-rage at the end of a traffic-related argument that began on New Orleans' Crescent City Connection and culminated at a Terrytown intersection.

Meanwhile, Gasser's defense attorneys argue he killed McKnight in self-defense when the ex-John Curtis Patriot and New York Jet got out of his Audi SUV and lunged into Gasser's Infiniti.

Gasser's trial has been going on since last week at Gretna's 24th Judicial District Court. The trip to the crime lab marks a rare time when a jury is taken out of the courthouse to view evidence.

