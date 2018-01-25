Jurors in trial of Joe McKnight's accused murderer head to crime lab to see car at center of case

TERRYTOWN, LA. - The jury hearing the case against the accused murderer of former football pro Joe McKnight on Thursday morning went to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office crime lab in Harvey to see the car defendant Ronald Gasser was driving when the killing occurred.

Gasser is being tried on a charge of second-degree murder in the Dec. 1, 2016, slaying of McKnight. Prosecutors say he fatally shot McKnight out of road-rage at the end of a traffic-related argument that began on New Orleans' Crescent City Connection and culminated at a Terrytown intersection.

Meanwhile, Gasser's defense attorneys argue he killed McKnight in self-defense when the ex-John Curtis Patriot and New York Jet got out of his Audi SUV and lunged into Gasser's Infiniti.

Gasser's trial has been going on since last week at Gretna's 24th Judicial District Court. The trip to the crime lab marks a rare time when a jury is taken out of the courthouse to view evidence.

The jury in the Ronald Gasser murder trial took a field trip to view the car Gasser was driving the day he shot former NFL running back Joe McKnight. They spent about 10 mins looking at the blue Infinity before heading back to the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/CZIBZDCoAh — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) January 25, 2018

