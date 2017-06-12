KPD: Four people arrested for nearly three years of purse snatching, identity theft

KENNER -- Police arrested four people for a string of purse snatchings and thefts targeting women in Kenner over the past three years.

According to the Kenner Police Department, 52-year-old Eric Carter, 57-year-old Keither Carter, 47-year-old Britta Jefferson and 42-year-old Vanessa Pierre were all arrested for their role in these crimes.

Between June 27 2014 and May 28, 2017, the four suspects would approach women shopping at several different retail outlets throughout Kenner and steal their purses while they were talking to someone or distracted.

Immediately after stealing a purse or wallet, police say the suspects would travel to several stores in the metropolitan area and use their credit cards to buy gift cards, food and fuel.

Eric Carter is charged with two counts of purse snatching, three counts of identity theft, three counts of unauthorized use of an access card, one count of theft of assets from an aged person, one count of theft, one count of principal to identity theft, one count of principal to attempted identity theft and one count of principal to unauthorized use of an access card.

Keith Carter is charged with 15 counts of purse snatching, 12 counts identity theft, eight counts of attempted identity theft , 12 counts unauthorized use of an access card, three counts attempted unauthorized use of an access card, ten counts theft of assets from an aged person, six counts of attempted theft from an aged person and one counts of forgery.

Jefferson is charged with one count of purse snatching, one counts of identity theft, one count of unauthorized use of an access card and one counts of theft of assets from and aged person.

Pierre is charged with three counts of purse snatching, two counts of identity theft, one count of attempted identity theft, two counts if unauthorized use of an access card, two counts of theft of assets from an aged person and one count of attempted theft from an aged person.

Anyone who may have information concerning these incidents or the arrestees listed above to call the Kenner Police Detective Arthur Coll at (504) 712-2398.

