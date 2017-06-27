WWL
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Lawsuit: Judge subjects poor defendants to excessive bonds

Associated Press , WWLTV 2:29 PM. CDT June 27, 2017

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Advocacy groups are accusing a New Orleans judge of setting high bails without regard to defendants' ability to pay.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, they say the practices of Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell in New Orleans' criminal court result in people accused of non-violent crimes being held in the dangerous New Orleans jail - sometimes for months.

The suit was filed by the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center and the Civil Rights Corps.

It seeks a court declaration that Cantrell violates poor defendants' rights. It also seeks a ruling that Cantrell has a conflict of interest because he routinely refuses to accept cash bail. That forces a defendant to use a commercial surety company to purchase a bond - a transaction that includes a fee for the court.

 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories