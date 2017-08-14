Lawsuit: Louisiana prison won't provide public records

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A civil rights organization says it's suing to get public records regarding inmates held apart from other prisoners at a lockup in Louisiana.
The Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center says the warden of the Allen Correctional Center in Kinder has failed to comply with a public records request made nearly two months ago.
MacArthur Center Director Katie Schwartzmann says in a Monday news release that other Louisiana prisons have complied with such requests regarding inmates held in solitary confinement and segregated housing.
Allen Correctional officials did not respond to a phoned request for comment Monday evening. The MacArthur Center released says the lawsuit was filed in state court in southwest Louisiana's Allen Parish.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs