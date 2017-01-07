LDWF agent shot multiple times during traffic stop

(Photo: Gabe Giffin, LDWF)

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. -- A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent was shot multiple times while conducting a traffic stop Saturday morning.

According to the LDWF, Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler, 26, pulled over a vehicle on Hwy 165 between Sterling and Bastrop around 2:06 a.m. During the stop, the person inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and shot wheeler multiple times.

Another LDWF agent arrived on the scene minutes later and found Wheeler on the ground, the shooter had fled the scene according to the agency. EMS was called to the scene and stabilized Wheeler before airlifting him to LSU Health Shreveport Trauma Center. Wheeler's condition is currently unknown.

Wheeler has been an LDWF agent for two-and-a-half years and is married with one child, according to the agency.

Louisiana State Police are handling the investigation into his shooting with assistance from the LDWF. No suspect has been named at this time.

