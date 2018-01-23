Livingston Parish teacher accused of having sexual relation with juvenile

ALBANY, La. -- A high school teacher was arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with a juvenile, according to a report from WBRZ.

Ashley Meyer, 33, was arrested after allegedly having sexual relations with a male juvenile on at least three occasions.

“Because this case involves a juvenile, no further details will be released,” the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The Livingston Parish School System released the following statement:

The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority. Livingston Parish Public Schools utilizes application references, interviews, and state background checks before hiring any employee in the district to protect our students. None of these security checks revealed anything that would have alerted the district to the possibility of this event.

