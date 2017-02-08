Looters already stealing from tornado struck homes, armed police on patrol

NEW ORLEANS -- As the recovery effort begins in New Orleans East, authorities are monitoring the roadways for thieves and looters.

Neighbors are on edge after thieves showed up in their neighborhood, just minutes after the tornado passed.

“I’mma fight for mine,” Contrice Tyson said. “It’s not yours.”

Tyson never thought she’d have to say those words, especially not after surviving an EF-3 tornado.

“While myself and my neighbors were here hugging each other, just happy that everyone is ok, they starting coming in and taking it,” Tyson said.

According to witnesses, a young man ran inside her neighbors home and just grabbed what he wanted.

“I tried to stop them, I said, ‘Hey, you know I live there.’ And the young gentleman cursed me out! He did!” Tyson said. “He put things underneath his arm and he took off running.”

Keynomi Courtney wasn’t home when the tornado hit her house, but got a call moments later from her landlord frantic over the destruction. Then she learned about the thieves.

“I got out there every day, working 10-to-12 hours to get things that I want for myself and my kids and you take advantage in a desperate time like this?” Courtney said. “That’s not right at all.”

The National Guard and Authorities are monitoring the roadways tonight. The two victims we spoke with hope they’ll catch the thieves sooner rather than later.

“Shame on you!” Tyson said. “You know who you are!”

