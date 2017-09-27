Man accused of killing ex-wife with an ax in Chalmette front yard

Mark Owens, accused of killing his ex-wife with an ax. (Photo: St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office)

CHALMETTE, LA. - CHALMETTE - An ax-wielding man attacked and killed his ex-wife in front of her home Wednesday morning on Palmetto Street in Chalmette around 8 a.m., according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old Mark Owens was arrested for second-degree murder after killing his ex-wife, Kimberly Owens.

Deputy Chief John Doran said Kimberly Owens was believed to have left her home to go to work when her ex-husband emerged, possibly from a hiding place under the home, and attacked her with an ax.

Sidney Torres says woman killed w an axe in Chalmette was "more than an employee, she was family." Says ex husband had history of abuse — Lauren Bale (@LaurenBaleWWLTV) September 27, 2017

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mark Owens left the scene and an arrest warrant was issued. Doran said he surrendered to police soon after the alleged murder.

Doran said the incident occurred at least partially in front of the victim's mother and a neighbor.

The couple had been divorced for a couple of years and that there was some type of domestic incident reported two years ago.

