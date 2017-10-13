Man accused of killing NOPD officer Marcus McNeil to face first-degree murder charge

Darren Bridges (shown in mugshot from 2016 arrest) is suspected in the shooting death of NOPD officer Marcus McNeil: (Photo: Custom)

NEW ORLEANS -- Darren Bridges, the man accused of killing NOPD officer Marcus McNeil, will face first-degree murder charges according to NOPD Supt. Michael Harrison.

If convicted, Bridges faces life in prison or the death penalty.

According to Harrison, Bridges fatally shot McNeil in New Orleans East early Friday morning.

McNeil and three other NOPD officers were on patrol when they made an "observation" that caused them to hop out of their police vehicles, at which point Bridges allegedly opened fire and hit McNeil several times.

Harrison said that one or two of the officers returned fire, wounding Bridges, who then ran into a nearby apartment.

Several officers surrounded the apartment, while others rendered aid to the wounded officer and alerted EMS, who rushed McNeil to UMC. Police say Bridges later surrendered and was brought to UMC.

Court records describe Bridges as a "career criminal" with arrests dating back to 2004.

McNeil leaves behind a wife and two children. He patrolled the streets of the Castle Manor subdivision in the East where he grew up.

Residents there said they knew him as "Officer Friendly," because of his outgoing personality and friendly demeanor.

