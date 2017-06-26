Man accused of shooting at driver during I-10 road rage incident arrested

NEW ORLEANS – A man is in jail after police say he fired a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in New Orleans East.

Authorities said 63-year-old Roger Thorpe was driving east on Interstate 10 near Read Boulevard when the victim cut Thorpe off. The victim told police he and Thorpe began to yell at each other when Thorpe fired two shots at the man’s vehicle.

When Thorpe got off the highway, the victim said he followed and tried to get his license plate number. That’s when police said Thorpe got out of his car with a gun and walked up to the man.

Police said he then threatened the victim and told him to drop his phone, before grabbing the phone and leaving.

Thorpe was booked on charges including aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.

No one was injured by gunfire, police have said.

